New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after testing positive for coronavirus, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was admitted to Doon Hospital in Dehradun, news agency ANI reported, citing state's CMO. Rawat had been under self-isolation at his official residence since December 18 when he was diagnosed with the contagion.

In the December 18 tweet, Rawat had said he was asymptomatic and doing fine. "Today I tested for coronavirus and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I do not have any symptoms. Therefore, on the advice of doctors, I will be in home isolation. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and get themseves checked," he tweeted in Hindi.

Several Chief Ministers and Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have tested positive for the virus in the past.

India on Sunday reported 18,732 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily figure in nearly six months, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that 279 people succumbed to the infection last in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry data says that active cases in India stand at 2,78,690 while 21,430 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Currently, the recovery rate in India stands at 95.81 per cent. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 19.16 lakh cases and over 49,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, the biggest vaccination drive in the world history has kicked off, with early shots being administered to medical workers and elderly citizens in several countries. Britain was the first nation to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use, followed by Canada and the United States.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja