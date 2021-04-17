New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The country has been witnessing a second and more infectious wave of the coronavirus with daily COVID-19 cases breaching the 2-lakh mark. Hospitals across the country are crowded with thousands of people trying to get admitted and get themselves treated for the deadly disease. For the last 3 days, the country is recording over 2 lakh coronavirus cases and over 1,000 fatalities due to the deadly pathogen.

As per the protocol set by the government, the dead bodies of coronavirus infected patients are packed in plastic kits and handed over to the family and sometimes the body was directly transferred to the cremation ground to avoid any spread to other people. In a shocking incident, a private hospital in Dehradun handed over the dead body of another person to a family.

The family came to know about this mistake of the hospital authorities after the body was opened at the crematorium ground for funeral processions. Following this, the family members complained about this to the district administration and the hospital authorities. After the complaint was made and the negligence came to light, the hospital authorities accepted their mistake and handed over the right person's dead body to the family members.

Dehradun resident advocate Sanjay Sankhyadhar's brother Sanjeev died on Wednesday due to coronavirus. He was admitted to Kailash Hospital for about a fortnight. Sanjay said that after contracting the virus his brother's health was normal in the initial phase. Later, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU. He alleged that the hospital does not have a respiratory specialist.

Sanjay requested the hospital administration to call a specialist doctor from outside, but the hospital administration refused. Sanjeev died in the midst of all this. The deceased's son Pratyush said that the body was packed and handed over to him. The face was not shown saying that it cannot be opened repeatedly under the Covid protocol. When the cremation process began at the cremation ground, it was found that the body had been replaced.

Pratyush telephoned the hospital and requested the staff to clarify the situation. The staff then sent him a photo of another dead body kept in the mortuary. This body belonged to his father. After much diligence, the body was sent from the hospital in an ambulance to the crematorium and the wrong body was taken back.

The hospital director Pawan Sharma said that there was no reduction in the treatment of the patient. The treatment was done under the supervision of Senior Pulmonologist, Dr Jagdish Rawat. Changing the body was a human mistake. For this, I myself went to the crematorium and regretted it.

A similar incident came to the fore a few days back in Bihar's Patna where the hospital administration handed over a wrong dead body to the family members. The family members got to know about the mistake at the crematorium ground when the funeral procession started.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan