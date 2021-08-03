Reproduction or reproduction number is a measure that highlights the number of people a coronavirus positive person infects, thereby reflecting the severity of its spread.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Underlining the concern over the COVID spread in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that India's reproductive number -- R Factor -- that denotes the spread of COVID-19 is more than one in eight states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Reproduction or reproduction number is a measure that highlights the number of people a coronavirus positive person infects, thereby reflecting the severity of its spread. A number of one or below one indicates a slowly spreading virus while any number above 1 indicates a rapid spread.

According to Dr VK Paul, who heads the government's COVID Taskforce, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and the second wave of the pandemic, driven by the Delta variant, is still prevailing in the country with as many as 44 districts reporting a high positivity rate.

"The pandemic is far from over, and the second wave, as far as India is concerned, is still not over. The daily new COVID-19 cases being reported across the world are still high as more than 4.7 lakh infections are being recorded everyday", Dr VK Paul said.

Delta variant is a dominant problem. The pandemic is still raging and the second wave is persisting in our own country," Dr Paul said, expressing concern about the R-factor or the reproductive rate of a virus, which indicates how fast it is spreading. "Please remember that R number should be 0.6 or below. If it has gone over 1, it shows it is a significant problem and the virus wants to spread," he added.

The government said 44 districts across 12 states and Union Territories reported more than 10 per cent weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in the week ending August 2. It said that 18 districts from six states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, reported an increasing trend in daily new Covid cases in last four weeks.

It added that in the last week, 49.85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases were reported from Kerala. The government also said that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in July is more than double of that in May. Meanwhile, only Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra show a declining trend and states like Bengal, Nagaland, Haryana, Goa, Delhi and Jharkhand the R-factor is at 1, the government said.

"Whenever R number is above one, it means that the case trajectory is increasing and it needs to be controlled. The US, Canada, Australia and India have an R number of 1.2 on average. This means one infected person is infecting more than one", Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said.

