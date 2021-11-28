New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat and urged people across the country to follow appropriate COVID-19 norms amid concerns over the 'Omicron' variant of the infection. In his address, PM Modi warned that the pandemic has not ended yet, saying it is the responsibility of the people to take all necessary precautions.

PM Modi also remembered the heroes of the 1971 Indo-Pak war and said that India in November celebrated the Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. He also hailed start-ups, saying India is leading the world in this crucial sector that is progressing rapidly.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address:

- My dear countrymen, Namaskar. We are connecting once again today for Mann Ki Baat. Two days later, the month of December is commencing…and with the onset of December, we psychologically feel “O…the year has concluded!

- This month itself, the country also celebrates Navy Day and Armed Forces Flag Day. All of us know that on the 16th of December, the country is also celebrating the golden jubilee of the 1971 War. On all these occasions, I remember the country’s Armed Forces…I remember our brave hearts. And especially, I remember the brave mothers who give birth to such bravehearts.

- I really feel good for the fact that this Mann Ki Baat family of ours is continually growing…connecting with hearts and connecting through goals too. And our ever deepening bonds are creating a surge of a flow of constant positivity within us.

- Friends, the Amrit Mahotsav, along with learning, also inspires us to do something for the country. And now, throughout the country, whether it’s common folk or governments; from Panchayats to Parliament, the resonance of the Amrit Mahotsav is palpable…programmes in connection with the Mahotsav are going on successively.

- Friends, keeping in view the contribution of our tribal communities in attaining Freedom, the country has also celebrated the ‘Janajati Gaurav Saptah’. Across different regions of the country, programmes related to that were held.

- Friends, it is not necessary that bravery should be displayed only on the battlefield. When bravery becomes a vow and it expands, then many feats start getting accomplished in every field.

- My dear countrymen, when we conserve nature, in return nature also gives us protection and security.

- Friends, nature poses a threat to us only when we disturb her balance or destroy her sanctity. Nature nurtures us like a Mother and fills our world with vivid colours too.

- My dear countrymen, when the government makes plans, spends the budget, completes the projects on time, people feel that it is working. But in the many works of the government, amidst the many schemes of development, things related to human sensitivities always give a different kind of joy.

- These days, all we hear about from every corner is about Start-up, Start-up, Start-up. It is true, this is the era of start-up, and it is also true that in the world of start-up, India is leading in a way in the world today. Start-ups are getting record investment year after year. This sector is progressing very fast.

- The reach of start-ups has increased even in small towns of the country. These days the word 'Unicorn' is in vogue. You all must have heard about it. 'Unicorn' is a start-up whose valuation is at least 1 Billion Dollars, that is more than about seven thousand crore rupees.

- Friends, we are now entering the month of December. It is natural that the next 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2021 will be the last 'Mann Ki Baat' of this year. We will start the journey again in 2022 and yes, I keep expecting a lot of suggestions from you and will keep doing so. How are you bidding farewell to this year, what are you going to do in the new year, please do tell and yes!... Don't forget that Corona has not gone yet. It is the responsibility of all of us to take precautions.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma