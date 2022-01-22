New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre in a letter to States and Union Territories has said that COVID-19 vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel in his letter on Friday stated that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having COVID-19 illness.

"In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 Covid-19 illness, all Covid vaccinations including precaution dose to be deferred by three months after recovery", said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary & Mission Director (NHM) in a letter to states and UTs.

The letter further reads that the requests had been made from various quarters for guidance with regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness. The guidance is based on scientific evidence and recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group (NTGAI), it adds further.

The vaccination drive for adolescents aged 15 to 18 years started from January 3, while the administration of precaution dose for Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities began from January 10.

The prioritisation and sequencing of the precaution dose are based on the completion of nine months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. With the administration of over 67 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 161.16 crore as of this morning.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 3,37,704 fresh Covid cases with 488 deaths in the last 24 hrs. With the addition of 488 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,88,884.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan