New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 has pushed the nation into a deep crisis where the hospitals are full of patients and battling with the acute shortage of beds, oxygen cylinder, remdesivir injection and other medical facilities. Owing to this shortage, patients are suffering majorly as critical patients are either not getting a bed, proper oxygen supply or other necessary treatment.

So, to ease down the task, we have brought you a complete list of COVID helpline numbers that will help you in an emergency.

Delhi

Control Room Number

East: 011-2051234

Shahadra: 011-22111077

North: 011-27708768

Central: 011-23270151

West: 011-25100096, 25195529

New Delhi: 011-23385743

South: 011-29531277

Uttar Pradesh

COVID helpline number: 8588870012

For Medicines on Weekends: 9971009001

Sanjeev Sharma: 8929700878

Ambulance: 108 / 102

Maharashtra

For availability of beds: 7678061274, 7710870510

Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046

Toll-Free Number: 1075

Mumbai: 022-22664232

Mumbai Suburb - 022-26556799, 26556806

Thane - 022-25301740

Ambulance: 102 , 1298 , 022-24308888

Some other Helpline Numbers

Emergency Number: 1077

COVID Helpline Number: 1075

Helpline COVID positive patients: 1800111747

Helpline Number: 1031, +91-11-23978046

COVID Control Number: 011-22391014, 2302441, 22304568, 22300012

Bihar

District Control Room Patna: 0612-2219810

COVID 19 Helpline Number : 104 , 0612-2219090,2219080, 2219030,2219055,2219033

Doctor Advice on call: 0612-2249964

Ambulance: 102 / 1911

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 Helpline Number: 044-29510500

Jharkhand

TollFree Health Helpline: 104

Ambulance: 108

Helpline Number: 12269

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

COVID Helpline Number: 03192-232102

Andhra Pradesh

COVID Helpline Number: 0866-2410978

Arunachal Pradesh

COVID Helpline Number: 9436055743

Assam

COVID Helpline Number: 6913347770

Chandigarh

COVID Helpline Number: 9779558282

Haryana

COVID-19 Helpline Number 8558893911

Kerala

COVID-19 Helpline Number: 0471-2552056

Rajasthan

COVID-19 Helpline Number: 0141-2225624

West Bengal

COVID-19 Helpline Number: 1800313444222, 03323412600

Tripura

COVID-19 Helpline Number: 0381-2315879

Odisha

COVID-19 Helpline Number: 9439994859

Nagaland

COVID-19 Helpline Number: 7005539653

Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttarakhand can call on 104

Meanwhile, for the past two days, India is reporting over 3 lakh active cases and the worst-hit state is Maharashtra followed by Delhi and southern states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

