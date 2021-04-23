COVID Helpline Numbers: Complete state-wise list of emergency contact numbers in case of COVID-19 emergency
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 has pushed the nation into a deep crisis where the hospitals are full of patients and battling with the acute shortage of beds, oxygen cylinder, remdesivir injection and other medical facilities. Owing to this shortage, patients are suffering majorly as critical patients are either not getting a bed, proper oxygen supply or other necessary treatment.
So, to ease down the task, we have brought you a complete list of COVID helpline numbers that will help you in an emergency.
Delhi
Control Room Number
East: 011-2051234
Shahadra: 011-22111077
North: 011-27708768
Central: 011-23270151
West: 011-25100096, 25195529
New Delhi: 011-23385743
South: 011-29531277
Uttar Pradesh
COVID helpline number: 8588870012
For Medicines on Weekends: 9971009001
Sanjeev Sharma: 8929700878
Ambulance: 108 / 102
Maharashtra
For availability of beds: 7678061274, 7710870510
Helpline Number: +91-11-23978046
Toll-Free Number: 1075
Mumbai: 022-22664232
Mumbai Suburb - 022-26556799, 26556806
Thane - 022-25301740
Ambulance: 102 , 1298 , 022-24308888
Some other Helpline Numbers
Emergency Number: 1077
COVID Helpline Number: 1075
Helpline COVID positive patients: 1800111747
Helpline Number: 1031, +91-11-23978046
COVID Control Number: 011-22391014, 2302441, 22304568, 22300012
Bihar
District Control Room Patna: 0612-2219810
COVID 19 Helpline Number : 104 , 0612-2219090,2219080, 2219030,2219055,2219033
Doctor Advice on call: 0612-2249964
Ambulance: 102 / 1911
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19 Helpline Number: 044-29510500
Jharkhand
TollFree Health Helpline: 104
Ambulance: 108
Helpline Number: 12269
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
COVID Helpline Number: 03192-232102
Andhra Pradesh
COVID Helpline Number: 0866-2410978
Arunachal Pradesh
COVID Helpline Number: 9436055743
Assam
COVID Helpline Number: 6913347770
Chandigarh
COVID Helpline Number: 9779558282
Haryana
COVID-19 Helpline Number 8558893911
Kerala
COVID-19 Helpline Number: 0471-2552056
Rajasthan
COVID-19 Helpline Number: 0141-2225624
West Bengal
COVID-19 Helpline Number: 1800313444222, 03323412600
Tripura
COVID-19 Helpline Number: 0381-2315879
Odisha
COVID-19 Helpline Number: 9439994859
Nagaland
COVID-19 Helpline Number: 7005539653
Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttarakhand can call on 104
Meanwhile, for the past two days, India is reporting over 3 lakh active cases and the worst-hit state is Maharashtra followed by Delhi and southern states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
