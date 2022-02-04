New Delhi | ANI: As many as 65 per cent of COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group in the country have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded the 168.47 crore mark on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today informed that in just one month, about 65 per cent of children aged 15-18 years received the first dose of the vaccine.

"Young India's historic effort continues.. In just 1 month, 65% of children aged 15-18 received the first dose of the vaccine. World's largest vaccination campaign is creating new records under the leadership of Prime Minister @NarendraModi. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," tweeted the Union Minister.

The vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022.

With the administration of more than 55 lakh doses (55,58,760) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 168.47 crores (1,68,47,16,068) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was completed one year on January 16, 2022. The drive initially started last year by inoculating healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities on March 1 last year. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age on April 1, 2021, and then those above 18 years of age on May 1, 2021.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022, and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.

India's total COVID-19 death toll breached the five-lakh mark as the country logged 1,072 fresh fatalities along with 1,49,394 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload reported in the country has risen to 4,19,52,712 including 14,35,569 active cases. Active cases account for 3.42 per cent of the total cases. As many as 2,46,674 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours thereby taking the total recoveries in the country to 4,00,17,088. The recovery rate currently is at 95.39 per cent.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha