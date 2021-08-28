Due to this, the State Health Committee considered 55 applications not compensable and rejected them. The report further stated that the applications of the 55 patients the report of RT-PCR was also attached in the papers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bihar government is compensating the families of those who have died due to the COVID-19 infection. However, the compensation of 55 people was stuck due to the lapse of employees. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the Hospital employees mentioned the HRCT (High-Resolution Computed Tomography) as the medium of COVID confirmation instead of the RT-PCR test.

The report further stated that during the course of treatment, the doctors had conducted HRCT on these patients to know the status of the infection. Due to this, the State Health Committee considered 55 applications not compensable and rejected them. The report further stated that the applications of the 55 patients the report of RT-PCR was also attached in the papers.

Rita Mishra, a resident of Gola Road of Danapur, died in Sahyog Hospital due to coronavirus. The relative had applied for compensation on July 12. In this, the RT-PCR test report issued from RMRI, death certificate issued from the hospital and municipal corporation, Aadhaar card of the applicant and other related documents were submitted. When he went to the District Health Committee after his name was not mentioned in the compensation list, it was found that his application has been cancelled, because HRCT is written as the confirmation report of Coronavirus.

However, the state government has given instructions many times through various means that the relatives of those who have died due to corona should be provided assistance amounting to Rs 4 lakh at the earliest. Most of the people have been given the amount of compensation. Now, for those who have the corona investigation report and the municipal death certificate, the officials are asking them to apply again after getting information about the error.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan