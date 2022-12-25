'Covid Cases Rising In Many Countries, Be Vigilant': PM Modi In His Last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Of 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational to the people of India in so many ways.(Image Credit: ANI.)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address of the year asked people to be cautious and take Covid-19 preventive measures as he observed that the virus is spreading across many countries.

In his final 'Mann ki Baat' address of the year, PM Modi said many people are on vacation or planning to go on one during Christmas and New Year. He asked them to take precautions like wearing masks and washing their hands to avoid the virus from adversely affecting them.

With the number of cases increasing and the pandemic spreading, particularly in China where the zero-Covid policy ban was lifted, the central government has increased its Covid-19 preventive efforts.

Additionally, PM Modi has also chaired over meetings and his government has written to the states, asking them to implement adequate measures against any surge.

The prime minister also said that the outgoing year 2022 has been exceptional to the people of India in so many ways.

The year 2022 was wonderful, India completed 75 years of Independence while 'Amrit Kaal' began. India progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth-largest economy," he said.

“India carved out a special place for itself in the world with its incredible vaccination doses of over 220 crore and the country becoming the fifth largest global economy,” PM Modi said.

The country also achieved the "magical" export figure of USD 400 billion (one billion=100 crore) and made new strides in space, defence and drone sectors, he added and also highlighted its achievements in sports.

PM Modi also remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary. Earlier in the day, the prime minister also paid tributes to Vajpayee and called his contribution to the nation 'indelible'.

Tributes to Bharat Ratna and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/gnesv3NGhQ — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2022

PM Modi said, "Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee took India to newer heights in every sector including education, foreign policy and the field of infrastructure."