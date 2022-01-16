Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Mumbai has crossed the 3rd wave of COVID-19 peak, BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said recently, as quoted by a Times of India report. He also pointed out that the city is witnessing a decline in cases at present, however, the situation is being observed to make any official announcement.

“The peak has possibly gone. We are witnessing the start of the decline at the moment. However, we should see the situation for at least a week before making an announcement,” Dr Gomare was quoted as saying by Times of India. She added that 20,000 plus cases were seen in the first week of January and the daily tally dropped in the second week.

This comes as Mumbai’s Covid-19 cases continued to dip for the fourth consecutive day with 10, 661 fresh infections recorded on Saturday. The city reported 16,420 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 13,702 cases on Thursday and 11,317 on Friday, showing a steady decline in cases.

In contrast, Maharashtra is witnessing an increasing trend in COVID cases in comparison with Mumbai on a week-to-week basis. The tally during January 9-15 in Maharashtra was 2,91,084 as against 1,87,665 the previous week- which shows almost a double-fold increase.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Pune, Nagpur, and other districts of the state have also started increasing in the second week of January. Plus the number of active cases in Maharashtra (2,64,441) is showing an upwards trend.

Experts have suggested that the Omicron peak will be geographically specific according to the Times of India report. Different cities are expected to experience the peak differently.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that, in Mumbai, cases are likely to drop below 10,000 in the coming week. "Cases should come down to four digits very soon. Recovery from Omicron is very quick and, during a visit to Nair Hospital (near Mumbai Central station) on Saturday, most patients said that they were on minimum medicines for their fever management. Even antivirals have been needed very sparingly,'' he said as quoted in the report.

However, the number of deaths in the city has increased alarmingly. On Saturday, the death toll in Mumbai crossed double digits for the first time in five months.

