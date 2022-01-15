New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said that the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 has arrived in Delhi and the health authorities are now waiting to see the decline in new infections. Jain said that the case in Delhi has started to slow down.

Jain said that a reduction of almost 4,000-5,000 cases will be witnessed in today's case tally and the positivity rate will remain at 30 per cent. He said that the hospitalisation rate in the national capital has not risen in the past 5-6 days and around 85 per cent of hospital beds are vacant. "This clearly indicates that the new infections in Delhi will come down in the coming days", Satyendar Jain said.

"Today, Delhi COVID cases are expected to be reduced by 4,000- positivity rate will be around 30%; hospital admission rate hasn't risen in past 5-6 days. This indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. 85% of hospital beds vacant", Satyendar Jain said.

Delhi on Friday reported 24,383 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities while the positivity rate surged to 30.64 per cent, according to health department data. Though the number of new cases was less than that of Thursday, the positivity rate increased.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to the data, Friday's positivity rate is the highest since May 1, when it was 31.61 per cent. On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded. According to the government data, 2,529 patients are in hospitals. As many as 815 patients are on oxygen support, including 99 who are on ventilator.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan