New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the country is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, India in the last 24 hrs reported more than 10,000 daily new Covid cases after 33 days. To mitigate any severity from the virus government had allowed a third dose or precautionary dose for elderly over 60 with comorbidities. Now, govt has said that they will send an SMS reminder to all the eligible elderly population for getting the third dose from Jan 10, 2022.

Union Health Ministry, Joint Secretary, Luv Aggarwal while addressing media on Thursday said, "Govt will send SMS to the eligible elderly population to remind them for taking the precautionary dose that starts from January 10."

He also mentioned that the purpose of a precautionary dose is to mitigate any severity from infection." Precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine is primarily to mitigate the severity of infection, hospitalization, death," he said.

"Durability of immunity post-COVID-19 infection persists for about 9 months," he added.

As per Union Health Ministry, approximately 90% of the adult population in India has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose and 63.5 per cent people are now fully vaccinated.

The government said that masking before and after vaccination is a must. It said that earlier and currently circulating strains of coronavirus spread through the same routes and added that treatment guidelines for the infection remain the same.

India reported more than 8,000 cases per day last week. Overall case positivity rate stands at 0.92%. From Dec 26 onwards, the country has been reporting 10,000 daily cases.

The weekly positivity rate of more than 10% is being noted in 8 districts including 6 districts from Mizoram, one from Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity rate is between 5-10% in 14 districts, Union health ministry said.

Meanwhile, there are 961 cases of #Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, out of which 320 patients have recovered.

