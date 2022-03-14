New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group 12 to 14 years will begin in India from March 16, announced Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday, adding that the country would also start inoculating 'precaution dose' to all those above 60 years of age from Wednesday.

"If children are safe, then India is safe. I'm really happy to announce that we will start vaccinating children in the age group of 12 to 14 from March 16. Along with that, we will also start inoculating precautionary doses to people above 60 years of age from March 16," Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60 plus to get vaccinated as earlier as possible," the Union Health Minister added.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution dosez of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities, from January 10 this year amid a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma