New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The registration process for phase 3 of India's COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged 18 or above will start today at 4 pm on the government's Co-WIN portal, Aarogya Setu app and UMANG app. The 3rd phase of the world's biggest inoculation drive will begin on May 1 and will cover all adults aged 18 and above. All eligible people can book their slots to get the vaccine against COVID-19 on these three platforms.

At present, only people above 45 years of age along with healthcare workers and frontline warriors were allowed to take the vaccine shot against COVID-19. However, expanding the vaccination drive as the pandemic rages through the country the government earlier this month announced that it will allow all adults above 18 to take the vaccine shot from May 1, 2021, after mandatory registration for the same.

So, as the registration process for the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18+ starts from today, here's all you need to know about the process.

When will the registration open and who all can register to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The registration process will open on April 28, 2021, at 4 pm on the government's CoWIN portal, the Aarogya Setu app which was launched by the government last year for tracking and tracing COVID-19 positive people and the UMANG app. All people aged 18 years and above can register to book their slot at various vaccination government, state government and private centres across the country. All eligible citizens can register online and book an appointment through the CoWin portal by visiting - https://www.CoWin.gov.in/home

Steps to register yourself for the COVID-19 vaccine:

Step 1: Visit https://www.CoWin.gov.in/home

Step 2: Enter your mobile number. You will have to give some basic information about yourself like details of your photo identification card.

Step 3: An OTP will be sent on your mobile number which you have entered. To be noted, from one mobile phone number, one can register 4 people, however, each person will need their own photo identification document.

Step 4: Click on the verify button after entering the OTP

Step 5: The site will take you on the regsitration page after you enter trhe OTP

Step 6: Enter details, such as your photo ID proof, asked by the Registration for Vaccination page. It will also ask if you have any comorbidities. This can be answered by clicking on 'yes' or 'no'

Step 7: After entering details, schedule your vaccination appointment at a centre of your choice for May 1 onwards

Step 8: Click the "Register" button at the bottom right

Step 9: A confirmation message will be sent on your registered mobile number on successful registration

Step 10: Once the registration is done, you will be shown the "Account Details". You can schedule your appointment from the "Account Details" page

Step 9: Click on the schedule appointment button and schedule your appointment as per your wish.

Step to register through the Aarogya Setu app:

Step 1: Open the app and then click on CoWin tab available on the home screen.

Step 2: Choose the option 'vaccination registration'

Step 3: Enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter the OTP you will receive after entering the mobile number

Step 5: Click on verify and you will be directed to the registration page.

Step 6: Follow the same steps as mentioned above to register.

Documents required for registration of eligible beneficiaries:

Aadhaar Card

Driving License

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

PAN Card

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Passport

Pension Document

Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

Voter ID

Following online registration, the beneficiary will receive SMS on their registered mobile number about the due date, place and time of vaccination. On the day of the appointment, reach the centre carrying the appointment slip and photo ID used at the time of booking the appointment.

