New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Dr RS Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Authority (NHA), on Sunday said that people above the age of 60 years with comorbidities who are eligible for a 'precautionary dose' of the COVID-19 vaccine would need a medical certificate to take the dose.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Sharma, who also heads the functioning of CoWIN platform, said that the medical certificate of comorbidity needs to be signed by a registered medical practitioner which would later be uploaded on CoWIN. However, the beneficiaries, Dr Sharma said, can also take the hard copy of the certificate to the vaccination centre.

"The other process of vaccination will remain the same as before. The CoWIN application has all the details. They have already got two doses, they can go with their Comorbidities certificate and then get the third dose," he said.

"There is already a detail about comorbidity certificate which was published initially when we were doing comorbidity for 45 to 60+ age group. The same formula will apply now also the same certificate will be required for the same comorbidities condition."

What is the medical comorbidities criteria for 'precautionary dose' for those above the age of 60 years?

There are twenty medical comorbidities criteria including diabetes, kidney disease or on dialysis, cardiovascular diseases, stemcell transplant, cancer, cirrhosis, sickle cell disease, current prolonged use of steroids or immunosuppressant drugs, Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness and Severe respiratory disease with hospitalizations in last two years. A booster dose certificate will also be given to beneficiaries.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

He also said that the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

The precaution dose denotes a third dose of the vaccine for the fully vaccinated but PM Modi refrained from using the term "booster dose", as it is generally referred.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma