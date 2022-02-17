New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the cases of Coronavirus have begun to wane across India, the Centre has asked states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional COVID-19 restrictions considering the situation in their regions. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

Here's is a list of COVID-19 restrictions still in place in different states and UTs

Delhi

Currently, night curfew continues to be in place in the national capital. However, its timings have been relaxed by one hour by the state government. The revised night curfew timings are 11 PM to 5 AM.

The Delhi government recently allowed the reopening of schools, colleges, offices, gyms and other public places after witnessing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the capital. However, following COVID protocols is mandatory in these places.

Maharashtra

While Maharashtra has eased major COVID-19 restrictions across the state including in Mumbai, certain caps continue to remain in place. Theatres, restaurants, beaches, gardens, park, and other such public classes are allowed to function but at 50 per cent operating capacity. A cap of 25 per cent remains on the number of guests allowed in marriages.

Uttar Pradesh

Water parks will remain shit in Uttar Pradesh, while gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, hotels, and cinema halls will operate as earlier. COVID-19 help desk will be placed at all the places to ensure the wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitisation, and other protocols are being followed.

Haryana

The Haryana government has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in the state, putting an end to night curfew with immediate effect.

Kerala

The district-level categorisation for COVID restrictions continues to remain in place in Kerala. Disaster Management Authority divides the districts into three groups -- A, B and C.

In districts falling under A category, social, cultural, religious, political and public events, weddings and funerals can be attended by up to 50 people. No such gatherings will be allowed in the B and C category districts. In such areas, religious worship should be conducted online only and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed for weddings and funerals. Movie theatres, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in the C category districts.

Karnataka

Two-dose vaccination certificate is compulsory for those entering theatres, gyms, yoga centres and swimming pools. Wearing of N-95 masks is mandatory in theatres, while food items would not be allowed inside the cinema halls.

