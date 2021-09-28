New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The much-awaited emergency use authorisation (EUA) approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Covaxin, India's first home-grown anti-coronavirus vaccine, is all set to be delayed again as the global health body has asked for more data from its manufacturer Bharat Biotech.

"World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for more data from Bharat Biotech for its COVID19 vaccine Covaxin. The Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine will be delayed by a few more days," news agency ANI quoted WHO sources as saying.

Indians, especially students and business travellers, are eagerly waiting for Covaxin's WHO nod. Without approval from the global health body, Covaxin will not be considered an accepted vaccine due to which Indians might face issues while travelling to other countries.

Last week, the Union Health Ministry had hinted that the WHO might soon give its nod to Covaxin. It had said that the nod will be given to Covaxin before the end of this month. "There is a procedure of submitting the documents for approval. WHO's emergency use authorisation to Covaxin is expected soon," told Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State in Health Ministry, to ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech in June had released the phase 3 clinical trial results of Covaxin and said that it demonstrated an efficacy rate of 77.8 per cent. Later, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm said that it had submitted all clarifications for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to the WHO.

"We have responded to clarifications sought by WHO and are awaiting further feedback. As a responsible manufacturer with several prequalified vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on the approval process and its timelines," it said, as reported by ANI.

Covaxin and Covishield, which was developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was given emergency use authorisation in India in January this year.

