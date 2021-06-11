Coronavirus India News: The Health Ministry said that the ICMR will soon conduct a nationwide sero surveys to assess the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that India respects the regulatory system of other nations, adding that Bharat Biotech will release the third phase trial data of Covaxin in the next seven to eight days. This comes hours after the United States' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) denied emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Covaxin.

"All of these are scientific considerations and keeping those in mind, the nuancing might be different, especially in those countries where science is strong. Our manufacturing is strong. They have decided this, we respect it," said Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul, noting that COVID-19 vaccines in were approved in India after analysing their effectiveness and safety.

In a press briefing, Dr VK Paul also informed that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will soon conduct a nationwide sero surveys to assess the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the country. He also said that the COVID-19 situation in the country has "stablised" but urged people to take all necessary precautions.

"Preparation for national serosurvey done. ICMR will begin work for next serosurvey this month. But if we want to protect our geographies we won't have to depend on national serosurvey alone, we'll have to encourage states for serosurveys too," he said.

78% decline in daily COVID-19 cases

The Health Ministry on Friday said that there has been a decline of 78 per cent in daily COVID-19 cases since India reported highest peak in daily cases on May 7. It also said that there has been 74 per cent decrease in weekly COVID-19 positivity rate since the highest such rate was reported between April 30 to May 6 at 21.6 per cent.

India had on Friday reported 91,702 fresh cases with a daily positivity rate of 4.49 per cent. This was the fourth consecutive day when India reported less than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases. As per the Health Ministry data, India's active cases have declined to 11.21 lakh while recovery rate has improved to 94.93 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma