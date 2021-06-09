COVID-19 Vaccination: As new variants of COVID-19 emerge in and out of India, efforts are being made to add other vaccine candidates to include in India’s effort to protect its people from COVID-19.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three vaccine candidates – Serum Institute’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Gamaleya Institute Russia’s Sputnik-V – are currently in use across the country to vaccinate Indians against COVID-19. As new variants of COVID-19 emerge in and out of India, efforts are being made to add other vaccine candidates to include in India’s effort to protect its people from COVID-19.

Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik-V – Efficacy, Price and Side effects

Covishield:

Developed by Oxford University in collaboration with pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca, with Pune-based Serum Institute of India its manufacturing partner, Covishield has an efficacy rate of a little over 70 per cent. According to the fact sheet presented by the vaccine makers at the time of approval, the common side effects of Covishield involve pain at the site of inoculation, moderate to high fever, body aches, stiffness in arm as well as drowsiness and lethargy. According to the new rates released by the Union government, private hospitals can charge Rs 780 at most for inoculating one dose of Covishield.

Covaxin:

On the other hand, the country-made Covaxin has shown the efficacy rate of up to 78 per cent. According to an ICMR fact sheet, Covaxin’s side effects include redness, swelling, pain at the site of inoculation, fever and chills, body ache with nausea and headache being the most common of all side effects. As per the latest prices released, Covaxin costs Rs 1,410 in private hospitals.

Sputnik V:

The Russia-made Sputnik V, according to the efficacy figures provided by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent. According to a study published in the Lancet, the side effects of the Russian vaccine involve flu-like illness, pain and redness at the site of inoculation in the body, with headache and fatigue being the most common of all side effects. As per the government-released directory, Sputnik V costs Rs 1,145 in private hospitals.

Corbevax – ‘cheapest vaccine to be available in India’

India has placed an advanced order to buy 30 Crore doses of a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate – Corbevax – from another Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Biological E. Also, a dual-dosage vaccine, reports suggest that the two doses of Corbevax may cost as less as Rs 400. The vaccine has shown ‘promising’ results in the Phase -1 and Phase-2 trials, however, the exact efficacy figures of the vaccine are yet to be released.

BBV154 – the nasal vaccine PM Modi believes will be an ‘accelerator’ in mass vaccination mission

In an address to the nation on June 7, PM Modi without taking any names said that a nasal inoculant which wouldn’t require typical injection and can instead be sprayed inside the nose, would be an accelerator in India’s immunisation program.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Canadian biotechnology firm Senotize is currently conducting the “final stages of clinical trials”. According to Bharat Biotech’s joint managing director Suchitra Ella, nasal vaccines “are most cost effective and efficient” as compared to the injectable vaccines. The efficacy figures, however, are yet to be released.

