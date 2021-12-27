New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Monday released the guidelines for expansion of the vaccination drive to include the adolescents (aged 15-18) as well as other vulnerable groups such as Healthcare and frontline workers as well as comorbid citizens above the age of sixty.

COVAXIN only vaccination option for 15 to 18-year olds

The Centre said that COVID-19 vaccination that is scheduled to begin from January 3, 2022 will have only

COVAXIN as the option for vaccine in adolescents aged 15 to 18.

COVAXIN last week had received DCGI nod to be used in children in 12 to 18-year old age group. Serum Institute’s Covishield is yet to receive DCGI nod for the younger age group in India, however, in the United Kingdom, the vaccine is already in use among teenagers.

‘Precaution dose’ only after nine months of second dose

The government said that vaccination among vulnerable population groups is extended starting January 10, 2022 ‘as a matter of abundant precaution’. “The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose,” the government said.

The Healthcare workers, Front line workers as well as comorbid citizens above the age of 60 (upon doctor’s approval) are eligible to receive the third ‘precaution dose’ of vaccine against COVID-19 if they have completed nine months or 39 weeks of inoculation of second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on December 25 had announced that the country would begin administering 'precautionary doses' to those above the age of 60 and suffering from co-morbidities from January 10, 2022. The vaccination in 15-18 age group will begin from January 3, 2022.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma