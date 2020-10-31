The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely submit a proposal to for phase 3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's anti-Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine candidate by next week.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is likely to submit a proposal for phase 3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's anti-Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine candidate by next week, according to a report by Hindustan Times. Bharat Biotech, the firm developing the Indian coronavirus vaccine candidate had last week gotten the approval from the drugs controller general of India to carry out phase 3 clinical trials in India. AIIMS Delhi is one of the sites where the advance stage trials of Covaxin will be conducted.

"The proposal is being prepared for the phase 3 trials, and within a couple of days we will be submitting it to the institute ethics committee for approval," Dr Sanjay Rai, professor, department of community medicine, AIIMS Delhi was quoted in the report.

The AIIMS hospital is likely to recruit around 2,000 to 5,000 volunteers for phase three trials of the Covaxin. The proposal will be at least 2000 pages and will address all the concerns regarding the trials.

"The proposal will be at least 200-300 pages and it takes time to go through it properly. The idea is to review and look for gaps, if any, that would address all concerns. The concerns that are usually raised almost always are valid, which you might miss otherwise. It helps," Dr Rai said.

Bharat Biotech, the firm behind the development of Covaxin is planning to launch the vaccine in India by June 2021. The Hyderabad-based firm is expecting the vaccine to be ready for public use by the second quarter of 2021. The launch of 'Covaxin' can be expedited in case the government advances it through emergency use authorisation.

