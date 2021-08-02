COVID-19 Vaccination: This comes nearly a month after Bharat Biotech released the phase 3 clinical trials data of Covaxin and said that it anti-coronavirus vaccine is 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharat Biotech Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, which got the nod for emergency use approval (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in January, has been found to be effective against the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, claimed a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This comes nearly a month after Bharat Biotech released the phase 3 clinical trials data of Covaxin and said that it anti-coronavirus vaccine is 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic cases. It also claimed that Covaxin is 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic cases.

Bharat Biotech also claimed that Covaxin is 63 per cent effective against asymptomatic cases while it has an efficacy of 65 per cent against the Delta Variant of COVID-19. It also said that additional clinical trials are underway to determine the safety of Covaxin for use among children in the age group of 2 to 18 years old.

"BBV152 was well tolerated with no clinically or statistically significant differences in the distributions of solicited, unsolicited, or serious adverse events between vaccine and placebo groups. No cases of anaphylaxis or vaccine-related deaths were reported," Bharat Biotech had said.

Covaxin is being developed byBharatBiotech, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The city-based vaccine maker had on October 2 sought the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) permission to conduct phase 3 randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multicentre trial of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Bharat Biotech in September said it entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis for a novel "chimp-adenovirus" (Chimpanzee adenovirus), single dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma