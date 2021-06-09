Both these variants (Beta – B.1.351 and Delta – B.1.617.2) have been reported to have caused the second wave of COVID-19 which smashed across India in the last couple of months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the decrease in reported COVID-19 cases continues to be linked with rising rates of vaccination in the states, an ICMR-NIV study has found that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is effective in neutralising both Beta and Delta COVID-19 variants. Both these variants (Beta – B.1.351 and Delta – B.1.617.2) have been reported to have caused the second wave of COVID-19 which smashed across India in the last couple of months. The study, authored by Dr Pragya D Yadav from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology has been uploaded to Biorxiv's pre-print server.

Findings of the study:

The study was reportedly performed on 20 individuals who had recovered from COVID-19, notably after 5-20 weeks of the infection. There were 17 other subjects who had received both doses of Covaxin within a 28-days window.

The study specifically focused on observing Covaxin’s capability to neutralise both Beta and Delta COVID-19 variants. The study found country-made Covaxin’s capability to neutralise both Beta and Delta COVID-19 variants “well-established”. However, the neutralization capacity was reduced but still touched the optimal required for protection from the currently prevalent variants of the virus.

"We observed a reduction in neutralization titers with sera of COVID-19 recovered cases and BBV152 vaccines against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2 respectively. Our study demonstrated that despite a reduction in neutralization titers with BBV152 vaccinees sera against B.1.351 and B.1.617.2, its neutralization potential is well established. Lastly, the broad epitope coverage of an inactivated vaccine (BBV152)," the study concludes.

The NIV-study on Covaxin’s capability to neutralise the COVID-19 variants which reportedly gave rise to the second wave of the pandemic in the country, comes days after another study by top doctors which stated that Oxford-developed and Serum Intitute of India-manufactured Covishield produces more antibodies against the virus as compared to Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan