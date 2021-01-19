COVID-19 Vaccination: Bharat Biotech advised people with people with bleeding disorders who are on blood thinners to avoid taking the Covaxin shot.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, has advised people who are immuno-compromised or on medication that affect the immune system, not to take the vaccine shot.

In a detailed factsheet, the company advised people with people with bleeding disorders who are on blood thinners to avoid taking the vaccine. It also asked those suffering from acute illness, having fever, or any history of allergy, besides pregnant or lactating mothers, to not take the jab.

According to the factsheet released by the company, if any recipient developed COVID-19 symptoms, it should be recorded as an adverse event with RT-PCR test result as proof.

Earlier, the government had said that those on immuno-suppressants or suffering from immune deficiency could take the vaccine, though the response was expected to be less effective in such patients.

Immune-suppressed patients are usually those who are suffering from HIV, cancer patients on chemotherapy and also those who are on steroids. While the risk of infection in them is higher, the vaccine is likely to be less effective.

Bharat Biotech said that the advise was intended to be precautionary. "There is a remote chance that the Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine could cause a severe allergic reaction... may very rarely occur" the company was quoted by Times of India as saying.

In the rulebook shared by the Centre with the states ahead of the rollout of vaccination drive on January 16, the Health Ministry had listed history of allergy, pregnancy and lactation as contraindications.

Earlier, the vaccine manufacturer said it will pay compensation to recipients in case of any serious adverse effects experienced after receiving the antidote.

In the consent form to be signed by the vaccine recipients, Bharat Biotech said, "In case of any adverse events or serious adverse events, you will be provided medically recognised standard of care in the government designated and authorised centres/hospitals."

"The compensation for serious adverse event will be paid by sponsor (BBIL) in case if the SAE is proven to be causally related to the vaccine," the consent form said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta