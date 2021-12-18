Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Citing the gravity of the crime and the lack of evidence, a district court in Lakhimpur Kheri rejected the second bail plea of Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra, who is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Senior Prosecution Officer (SPO) SP Yadav informed that a second bail application was moved in the court of in-charge Chief Judicial Magistrate Mona Singh on Friday by Ashish Mishra's counsel Awadhesh Singh.

Rejecting the bail application for the gravity of the crime, the court said in the order that there were not enough grounds for granting the plea, according to Yadav. This bail application was filed after the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court had on December 14 allowed the Special Investigation Team probing the case to add sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous harm with dangerous weapons) in the FIR against Asish Mishra.

It had also permitted the SIT to impose sections 3/25/30 read with section 35 of the Arms act, which were not part of the original FIR filed against Ashish and 12 others. The court had also allowed the SIT probing the case to drop sections 279, 338 and 304A of IPC from the FIR number 219, which was related to the death of four farmers and a local journalist.

Eight people, including the four farmers and the journalist, were killed in the violence that erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 when a group of farmers was staging a protest against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to MoS Ajay Mishra native village for a function.

This came as the calls to sack MoS Ajay Mishra grew louder with opposition parties and leaders demanding his resignation in the Parliament over the incident. Several opposition leaders have attacked the Central government for saving a criminal and said that an impartial probe could only be done if Ajay Mishra was removed from his post.

The Opposition bench has been continuing its protests since Wednesday after the SIT report which reported that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident was a "pre-planned" conspiracy wherein Mishra's son has already been arrested as an accused.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan