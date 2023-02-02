Couple Dies After Car Catches Fire In Kerala's Kannur

A COUPLE aged 35 and 26, was burnt to death after their car caught fire near the District Government hospital n Kerala's Kannur on Thursday, police were cited as saying by the news agency PTI.

According to the police, there were a total of six people in the car. As the vehicle caught fire, four of the travellers including children, who were sitting in a rear seat escaped the fire.

The police also informed that the injured people have been shifted to a hospital.

"They are not injured. They are in the hospital and they are getting checked," Kannur city police Commissioner Ajit Kumar told reporters after visiting the accident site, according to PTI.

He also mentioned that the victims got trapped inside apparently because they couldn't open the front door as the car caught fire.

Meanwhile, the eyewitnesses informed that the victims, hailing from Kuttyattoor in the district, were going to the district hospital for a check-up.

According to the locals, the woman who died during the accident was pregnant. They also put in efforts to rescue the victim-couple by opening the front door, however, they failed at their attempt.

The locals present at the spot during the accident were also seen running towards the burning car in order to rescue the couple, showed a TV footage.

Some of them also tried to open the door for the hapless couple.

"We were totally helpless at that time as the front side of the car was immediately engulfed in fire. We could not do much to save them as we feared that the oil tank of the car will explode in any time," an eyewitness told the media.

Meanwhile, the police refused to make any comments on the physical condition of the victim.

"We will be able to say that only after the medical examination by the doctor," a police officer said while responding if she was pregnant.

Police further added that the reasons for the fire could only be established after verification by technical experts.

"The car will be properly checked with the help of all the scientific as well as automobile experts. Let us investigate a little more and then we will be able to get more information," police said.

(With inputs from agencies)