Couple Arrested At Delhi Airport For Smuggling 45 Hand Guns Worth Rs 22.5 Lakh

The couple arrived at the IGI Airport from Vietnam. Customs officials have seized 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh from them. (Photo: ANI)

A married couple was arrested by the Customs officials in Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after they allegedly tried to smuggle 45 hand guns worth Rs 22.5 lakh into the country. Officials on Wednesday said the guns have been sent for a ballistic test after which it will be confirmed whether they are real or not.

However, the National Security Guard (NSG) in a preliminary report has confirmed that all the guns are fully functional. The officials said the couple, identified as Jagjit Singh and his wife Jaswinder Kaur, arrived at the IGI Airport from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on Monday.

"The passengers were intercepted by the Customs officers when they had crossed the green channel of the arrival hall and were approaching the east gate," news agency IANS quoted an official as saying.

"Jagjit Singh was carrying two trolley bags which were handed over to him by his elder brother Manjit Singh, who had arrived from Paris almost at the same time and day Jagjit and Jaswinder arrived from Vietnam," the official said, adding after this Manjit managed to slip out of the airport.

Officials said the wife was also activily involved in the case, adding that she allegedly tried to destroy the tags of both the trolley bags containing 45 guns. They said the couple has now been arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act and their daughter has been sent to her grandmother.

"Both the accused passengers have admitted their previous indulgence in smuggling of 25 pieces of assorted guns from Turkey," IANS quoted a Customs official as saying.