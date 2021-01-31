New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of this year and said that the country is shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26, when a mob led by protesting farmers climbed up the ramparts of the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag at the iconic monument.

"In the midst of all this, the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26. We have to fill the coming days with hope and novelty," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, also mentioned Team India's historical victory over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Praising Team India, PM Modi said that 'our team's hard work and teamwork was inspiring in the series'.

"This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring", PM Modi said.

Praising India's coronavirus vaccination drive, which is dubbed as the world's biggest inoculation drive, said that India is the fastest in vaccinating its citizens. PM Modi also hailed the Made in India vaccine -- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- and said that the Made in India vaccines are only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but is also a symbol of self-pride.

"Just as India's war against coronavirus became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the biggest vaccination drive in the world. Do you know what is an even better matter of pride? We are not only running the world's biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens," Prime Minister Modi said in his 73rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"In merely 15 days, India has vaccinated more than 30 lakhs COVID-19 warrior, while a rich country like the US has completed the same target in 18 days and the UK in 36 days. The Made in India vaccines is only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but is also a symbol of self-pride," he added.

"Just as India's war against coronavirus became an example to the world, similarly our vaccination programme is also becoming an example to the world. India is conducting the biggest vaccination drive in the world. Do you know what is an even better matter of pride? We are not only running the world's biggest vaccination drive but we are also the fastest in vaccinating our citizens," Prime Minister Modi said in his 73rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"In merely 15 days, India has vaccinated more than 30 lakhs COVID-19 warrior, while a rich country like the US has completed the same target in 18 days and the UK in 36 days. The Made in India vaccines is only a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat but is also a symbol of self-pride," he added. India has gifted the COVID-19 vaccine to several countries including Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bahrain.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta