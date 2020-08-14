"The nation is indebted to all the doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been frontline warriors in this fight against the coronavirus," President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the eve of 74th Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday evening addressed the nation and talked about various topics, including the coronavirus pandemic. Expressing gratitude towards the frontline health warriors working day and night, the President said that the 'country is indebted to frontline workers who are helping tackle the coronavirus crisis'.

"The nation is indebted to all the doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been frontline warriors in this fight against the coronavirus," President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address.

"These are the ideal service-warriors of our nation. The appreciation of these corona warriors is less. All these warriors rise above the limits of their duty, save lives and ensure the availability of essential services," he added.

He also complimented the Modi government, noting it is very reassuring to note that the Centre while anticipating the tremendous challenge responded effectively and well in time. "For a country so vast and diverse with high population density, meeting this challenge requires super-human efforts."

Without taking China's name, the President said: "while the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge(COVID-19) before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion."

In a veiled message to China amid the border standoff, President Ram Nath Kovind asserted that while India believes in peace it is also capable of giving a befitting response to any attempt of aggression as he said "some in our neighbourhood" tried to carry out "a misadventure of expansion".

In his address to the nation on the eve of the 74th Independence Day, Kovind also spoke about the 'Aatmanirbhar' initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allayed fears of foreign investors saying India's self-reliance means being self-sufficient without alienating or creating distance from the world, with which it would continue to engage.

The President also said construction of the temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya "was indeed a moment of pride for all". Prime Minister Modi performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' for the Ram temple on August 5.

"People of the country maintained restraint and patience for a long time and reposed unflinching trust in the judicial system. The issue of Ram Janmabhoomi was resolved through the judicial process. "

All concerned parties and the people respectfully accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court and displayed before the world, Indian ethos of peace, non-violence, love and harmony, he said.





(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan