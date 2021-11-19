New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a stunning and surprising announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government has decided to take back and repeal the three controversial farm laws, protest against which were going on since the day there were introduced as a bill in the Parliament last year. This came as a victory for the thousands of farmers who have been protesting and demanding their rollback for the last 1 year and have stationed themselves at Delhi borders.

While addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, the prime minister made the announcement and said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws." He, however, said that the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said. The agriculture budget has risen by five times with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually, Modi said. He also highlighted his govt's measures to benefit small farmers. "I have experienced farmers' difficulties, challenges from very close quarters in my five decades of public life," the prime minister said.

Here are the Top Quotes from PM Modi's address:

"We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let's start afresh".

"Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

We have also decided to implement Zero Budget Natural Farming...To make MSP more efficient & other issues...a committee to be formed which will comprise, Centre, State representatives, farmers, scientists, economists...Our govt will continue to work for farmers.

"We worked to providing farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan