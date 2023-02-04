'Could Yield Positive Results,' Says SP Maurya On Ramcharitmanas Row; Daughter Sanghamitra Distances Herself

However, his daughter Sanghamitra Maurya has distanced herself from the comments and appealed to people to put an end to this matter. (Image Credit: ANI.)

THE ROW over Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remarks on the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas doesn't seem to die down soon. The remarks have already courted a massive controversy with many leaders from the BJP demanding his sacking from the party. Now, in the latest development, Maurya has said that he is happy that his comments led to a debate on the issue, which he said could "yeild some positive results".

Swami Prasad Maurya, meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said that a debate sparked in the country over the points flagged by him could yield some positive results. Maurya recently labelled some verses from the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas as anti-backwards and anti-women.

"From TV studios and newspaper offices, to boardrooms and educational institutes, the issue is being discussed. I want people to think and if this debate continues, it will definitely lead to a churning and yield some positive results. On my part, I will continue to strive for a positive change. No going back on this," Maurya was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

However, his daughter Sanghamitra Maurya has distanced herself from the comments and appealed to people to "put an end to this matter." Sanghamitra Maurya, an MP from Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, said that she has nothing to do with this ongoing debate.

"All things are now clear. Why do you (the media) want to make so much noise over it? Now, end this matter. If you wish to speak on any other subject, then you can, I do not want to talk on this matter. I have nothing to do with this debate," Sanghamitra Maurya was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ahead of the scheduled 2024 Lok Sabha Election, Sanghamitra Maurya is expecting a ticket from the BJP. She also stated that she is continuously working with the BJP and will contest the upcoming election from the Budaun constituency on a BJP ticket.

Sanghamitra Maurya had earlier defended her father last month even though the BJP leaders were against the comments. Last month, Sanghamitra said that some verses of the Hindu epic should be the topic of discussion.

Swami Prasad Maurya on January 22 said that some portions of the 16th-century epic Ramcharitmanas ‘insult’ a large section of society on the basis of caste and called for their ‘banning.’ Following his contentious remarks regarding Ramcharitmanas, FIRs were lodged against him at the Hazratganj and PGI police stations in Lucknow.