Cough Syrup Linked To Child Deaths In Gambia Found To Be Of 'Standard Quality': Centre

WEEKS after the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that cough syrup samples from Maiden Pharmaceuticals could be linked to child deaths in Gambia, the government informed parliament that the syrups were of standard quality.

Earlier, WHO said that the syrup was made by Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

"Samples have been sent to a central pharmaceutical laboratory for testing," Anil Vij, the health minister of Haryana state, where Maiden has its factories, told reporters. "Strict action will be taken if anything is found wrong."

A joint investigation by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in coordination with the State Drug Controller, Haryana, was carried out at Maiden Pharmaceuticals in Kundli, Sonepat, to find out the facts that allegedly led to the deaths of 66 children in the West African country.

During the probe, it was found that the State Drug Controller, Haryana, had given licences to the company for the manufacture of four drugs for export, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba said in a written reply in the Upper House of the Parliament on Tuesday.

The four drugs are: promethazine oral solution (BP, KOFEXMALIN baby cough syrup, MaKOFF baby cough syrup, and MaGrip n Cold Syrup.

"Further, control samples of the aforementioned drugs were drawn and sent for test and analysis to Regional Drug Testing Laboratory (RDTL) in Chandigarh by the investigating team. As per the report of the government analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality," the minister said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The samples, according to the reply, were found negative for both Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG).

In October, the Haryana State Drugs Controller stopped all the manufacturing activities of Maiden Pharmaceuticals at Sonepat after the WHO issued an alert saying the cough syrups manufactured by the firm may be linked to the deaths of children in Gambia.