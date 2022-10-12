Haryana Govt Stops Production At Cough Syrup Factory Linked To 66 Deaths In Gambia, Issues Notice

AMID the controversy over Indian-made four cough syrups which were flagged by the World Health Organisation (WHO) linking them to the deaths of dozens of children in the Gambia, Haryana's drug regulator on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to Sonepat-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals for quality testing violations at its factory. The Haryana government has also ordered them to stop the production of the four cough syrups by the manufacturer.

The company has been asked to respond to the notice by October 14. Haryana Food and Drug Administration has flagged lapses in the company's manufacturing facility for cough syrups and listed out 12 breaching points detected by the officials of the state drug regulator during the inspection of the manufacturing facility in Haryana's Sonepat.

"Samples of 3 drugs mentioned by WHO of Sonipat's pharmaceuticals company were sent to Central Drug Lab in Kolkata. The reports are not in yet, action will be taken after that," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.

"However, after the Central and Haryana State drug departments conducted a joint inspection, around 12 flaws were found, keeping which in mind, it's been decided that the total production shall be stopped. A notice has also been given to the manufacturer," he added.

The WHO said last week that laboratory analysis of four Maiden products - Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup -had "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury.

Gambian police, in a preliminary investigation report on Tuesday, said that the deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury were linked to the cough syrups made in India and imported via a U.S.-based company. It is one of the worst such incidents involving drugs from India, often dubbed a "pharmacy of the world".

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the Haryana drugs controller said that Maiden did not perform quality testing of propylene glycol, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, while certain batches of propylene glycol did not have the manufacturing and expiry dates.

Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are used in antifreeze and brake fluids and other industrial applications but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups.

Maiden says on its website that it sells its products at home and exports to countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. The cough syrups had been approved for export only to the Gambia, India says, although the WHO says they may have gone elsewhere through informal markets.

India's health ministry said last week that samples of all four Maiden products that had been exported to the Gambia had been sent for testing to a federal laboratory and the results would "guide the further course of action as well as bring clarity on the inputs received/to be received from WHO."

