New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: It has been nearly a year since the world witnessed its first case of coronavirus, yet we are still waiting for its cure. The novel coronavirus, officially known as SARS-CoV-2 and causes the Covid-19 disease, has killed more than 1.4 million people and infected over six crore people, globally. As the cases continue to rise in winters, the world is racing against time to develop a vaccine against time. So far, at least four vaccine candidates have claimed success. US pharma majors Pfizer and Moderna have claimed more around 95 per cent effectiveness against the novel coronavirus, UK's Oxford University has claimed its vaccine provides up to 90 per cent protection against the Covid-19. Russia's Sputnik V has also claimed over 91 per cent efficacy against the virus. Amid all this, there are several questions about the safety and availability of the vaccine on people's minds that need to be answered.

Here are the FAQs on the coronavirus vaccine

When will the coronavirus vaccine be available for distribution?

As of now, it is not clear when a vaccine will be available for public distribution. However, it is likely the vaccine will be out for public use by early or mid-2021. Although several companies have already produced a large number of vaccine shots, it can't be distributed among the masses before emergency use license and necessary infrastructure.

How effective the vaccine will be against Covid-19?

The efficiency of a vaccine is depended on several factors. As of now, only four vaccine candidates have claimed success and published the results of third state clinical trials. US pharma firms Pfizer and Moderna have claimed that their vaccines have proved 95 per cent effective against the novel coronavirus. UK's Oxford University has said its vaccine is 70 per cent effective and could be up to 90 per cent effective by perfecting the dose. Russia's Sputnik V has claimed to provide 91.5 per cent protection against the virus.

How will the coronavirus vaccine work?

While there are several vaccines undergoing trials, all of them are designed to teach the body’s immune system to safely recognize and block the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the WHO. The types of vaccines being developed against coronavirus include inactivated or weakened virus vaccines, Protein-based vaccines and RNA and DNA vaccines.

How much time the vaccine will take to contain the pandemic?

This will depend on several factors such as the effectiveness of the vaccines, how many people are vaccinated and how quickly the vaccine reaches the lower levels of society. The coronavirus vaccine is unlikely to be 100 per cent effective. So the impact of the vaccine on the pandemic will depend on its efficiency and speed of delivery and the area covered.

Will the vaccine provide long-term protection against coronavirus?

This is the question that none of the firms, developing the vaccine, have answered in specifically. The reason is that no one knows for how long the vaccine will be able to provide protection from the virus. How long the protection will last will only be known once a large population is vaccinated.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma