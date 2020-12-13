Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Poonawalla said that everyone in India will likely get vaccinated by October next year after which "normal pre-COVID life could resume again".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Serum Institute of India (SII) chief executive officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla has expressed hopes that his company would get authorisation for emergency use by year-end and it would start the vaccination drive in India by January 2021.

While speaking at The Economic Times Global Business Summit, Poonawalla said that everyone in India will likely get vaccinated by October next year after which "normal pre-COVID life could resume again".

"Once 20 per cent of India gets the coronavirus vaccine, we can hopefully see the confidence and sentiments coming back, and by September-October next year hopefully there will be enough vaccines for everyone and normal life can return," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Serum Institute of India is one of the three pharmaceutical firms that has applied for emergency use authorisation in India. In its application, the SII has claimed that its COVID-19 'Covishield' is "highly efficacious against symptomatic and most importantly against severe COVID-19 infections".

Media reports suggest that the central government might also give its nod to SII for emergency use approval if 'Covishield' gets approval from the United Kingdom's (UK).Reports suggest that the UK will likely give Covishield approval for emergency use before Christmas.

"The regulatory approval in the UK is crucial to strengthen SII's application seeking use authorisation in India because the proposal here refers to trails being conducted in the UK and Brazil," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Currently, Covishield is in its phase-three clinical trial which is being conducted by the SII and co-sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 98.57 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.57 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.93 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. There are 3,56,546 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.62 per cent of the total caseload, the Health Ministry said.

(With PTI Inputs)

