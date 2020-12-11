Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: According to a media report, the UK is evaluating Covishield and it might get an approval before Christmas, following which the central government might give emergency use authorisation to the SII.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government might give its nod to Serum Institute of India (SII) for emergency use approval if 'Covishield' gets approval from the United Kingdom's (UK) drug regulator Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said a media report.

According to a report by The Times of India, the MHRA is evaluating Covishield and it might get an approval before Christmas, following which the central government might give emergency use authorisation to the SII.

The report quoted sources saying that India considers "safety, efficacy and immunogenicity" of the vaccine a "sensitive matter" and SII will only get a nod for emergency use once Covishield gets a go-ahead in the UK.

"The regulatory approval in the UK is crucial to strengthen SII's application seeking use authorisation in India because the proposal here refers to trails being conducted in the UK and Brazil," The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

The SII is jointly developing Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield along with Bharat Biotech International Ltd. Currently, the vaccine is in its phase-three clinical trial.

The vaccine had shown promising results in the phase I and phase II trials after which the SII applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for it in India.

"In terms of safety, Covishield was well tolerated with respect to solicited adverse events and was not associated with an increased number of SAEs and deaths. A majority of solicited reactions were mild in severity and resolved without any sequelae," the SII said in its application.

However, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Subject Expert Committee has asked the SII to submit more data and information to get emergency use authorisation.

According to a report by news agency ANI, an Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting was held on Wednesday to review the application submitted by the pharma majors for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their vaccine candidates.

"Serum Institute of India has been asked for an updated safety data of phase 2 and 3 clinical trial in the country and immunogenicity data from the clinical trial in the United Kingdom and India. While considering the application of Bharat Biotech company, the SEC after detailed evaluation recommended that the pharma major should submit the safety and efficacy data from its ongoing phase 3 clinical trial in India for more analysis," ANI quoted a source as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma