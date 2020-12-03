Experts in India have raised concern over the usage of the vaccine as it requires -70 degrees Celsius for storage.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the United Kingdom (UK) became the first country to grant emergency usage of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the company has said that it is "committed" to role out its vaccine in India and is in talks with the Indian government to "explore the opportunity".

"We are committed to advance our dialogue with the Indian government. We are working with governments across the world to understand the infrastructure requirements of each country and we have logistical plans in place. We are confident the rollout can be managed in India," The Times of India quoted Pfizer spokesperson Roma Nair as saying.

The Pfizer, along with German pharmaceutical firm BioNTech, has developed its COVID-19 vaccine which has been authorised for emergency use in the UK. The vaccine will now be made available across the country from the next week. However, experts in India have raised concern over the usage of the vaccine as it requires -70 degrees Celsius for storage.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that India has not created the infrastructure for "ultra-cold" storage and distribution of the Pfizer vaccine as it looks "unfeasible", noting that the price is also beyond the "Indian range of affordability".

The company, however, has said that it has temperature-controlled shippers to ship the vaccine by air and ground transport, adding that it is in talks many countries.

'Vaccines won't prevent short-term coronavirus surge'

While the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine has intensified, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it does not believe there will be enough quantities of COVID-19 vaccines in the next three to six months to prevent a surge of infections.

"We are not going to have sufficient vaccinations in place to prevent a surge in cases for three to six months," Mike Ryan told a social media event, calling on people to maintain social distancing and respect other measures to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

In India, the deadly infection has affected 95.34 lakh people so far and claimed over 1.38 lakh lives. Meanwhile, around 89.73 lakh people have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma