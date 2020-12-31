Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: The DCGI will hold a meeting on Thursday where it would discuss granting emergency use authorisation to SII's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield'.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday hinted that it might soon give its approval for emergency use authorisation for Serum Institute of India's (SII) COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' in the country.

"Probably we will have a new year with something in hand," DCGI's Dr VG Somani said during a webinar, as reported by an English news channel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma