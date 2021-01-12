COVID-19 vaccines: Many countries are negotiating at the government level while many have placed the orders directly to vaccine manufactures.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 has been one of the most deadly viruses that took millions of lives across the world. However, now India seems to put a full stop on the outspread of coronavirus with the help of COVID-19 vaccine.

India has been a leader in supplying drugs across the globe and now the country is all set to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to fight the pandemic. India is going to adopt the HCQ model to give other neighbouring countries access to the vaccines being manufactured in the country. Apart from neighbouring countries Japan, South Africa, Brazil and Australia have also approached India regarding the vaccines.

As per reports, after setting aside the COVID-19 vaccine needed for people in the country, India's neighbours including Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka among others would be given the first priority except for Pakistan.

According to reports, many countries are negotiating at the government level while many have placed the orders directly to vaccine manufactures. The Gavi Covax Alliance is also an option for middle and low-income countries.

Here is the list of neighbouring countries who are going to get COVID-19 vaccine:

Nepal: Country has demanded 1.2 million vaccines, which will be supplied. According to the report, Nepal has sought help from India in purchasing corona vaccine for its 20 per cent population.

Bhutan: Country demanded 1 million doses of Covishield vaccine, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

Myanmar: The country has contracted for the purchase of vaccine with Serum Institute. The State Counselor, Aung San Suu Kyi has announced on New Year that a contract has been signed for the purchase of the first batch of vaccines from India.

Bangladesh: The country has requested for 3 crore doses of Covishield vaccine. In November last year, Beximco Pharma signed an agreement with Serum Institute.

Sri Lanka: Indian Foreign Minister S.K. Jaishankar had assured to provide the COVID-19 vaccines during talks with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo.

Maldives: The country is in the talks with the government regarding the vaccines.

Afghanistan: Foreign ministers of both the countries recently held talks regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, as per reports, India is not going to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan. The country is relying on Chinese vaccines that are being supplied abroad.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv