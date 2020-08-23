Meanwhile, India will likely get its first coronavirus vaccine website next week. The website is being developed by ICMR and it will provide all information and updates relating to the COVID-19 vaccine development at one platform.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the number of coronavirus cases in India crossing the grim mark of 3 million, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that the country’s first vaccine against the deadly infection could be developed by end of 2020.

Providing information on the status of COVID-19 vaccines in India, the Union Health Minister said that “one of the country’s coronavirus vaccine is in the third phase of the clinical trial”, adding that a vaccine against the deadly pathogen will likely come in next 4-5 months.

"We will know the efficacy of vaccines by then. The Oxford vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India is already being produced parallelly so that the time required to market it will be reduced to a larger extent. The other two vaccines may require at least a month more to produce it and introduce in the market in a phased manner. It is expected that if the vaccine trial results are good, we could be ready to use the vaccine by the first quarter of 2021," Dr Harsh Vardhan had said.

So as Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan says that India will have its first vaccine against coronavirus by the end of the year, here’s a look at all three vaccine candidates for COVID-19 in India:

Covaxin:

Covaxin is India’s first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidate which has been jointly developed by Bharat BioTech, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). Covaxin’s phase II clinical trials are almost finished and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved it for skin trials.

ZycovD:

ZycovD is another homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidate of India which has been developed by Zydus Cadila. It has also ready passed the phase 1 human trails and the drugmaker has said that “it is hopeful of completing Phase 2 trials for ZyCoV-D by September-October”.

Covishield:

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and manufactured jointly by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune. The SII has registered Covishield for Phase II/III clinical trials with the Clinical Trials Registry of India (CTRI). The trials will be conducted on 1,600 volunteers in India.

India likely to get its first COVID vaccine website next week

India will likely get its first coronavirus vaccine website next week. The website is being developed by ICMR and it will provide all information and updates relating to the COVID-19 vaccine development at one platform. The website will provide the majority of updates in English and several regional languages.

“The idea behind making the updates available in regional languages is to make sure every citizen is able to access the information. The portal is likely to be functional by next week,” said Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at ICMR.

Coronavirus in India:

Meanwhile, the deadly coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected over 3 million in India so far while more than 55,000 have lost their lives to the deadly pathogen. However, India has the highest recovery rate in the world – 74.89 per cent – as nearly 23 lakh people have recovered from coronavirus and discharged from hospitals.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma