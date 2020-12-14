Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: According to a media report, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's high cost -- USD 37 or Rs 2,728 -- is one the reasons why the government might not procure it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what might affect vaccination drive against COVID-19 in India, the Centre might not procure Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine due to its "high cost for the immunisation drive" in the country.

According to a report by India Today, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine will unlikely get a nod in India over other options available in the country. The report claimed that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine's high cost -- USD 37 or Rs 2,728 -- is one the reasons why the government might not procure it.

The report quoted officials saying that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires minus 70 degree Celsius temperature for storage which is another reason why the government might not consider it.

Pfizer, which claims that its COVID-19 vaccine is 95 per cent effective in preventing the infection, has been given an emergency use approval in the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The company is also the first pharmaceutical firms in India to apply for emergency approval use. Though experts have raised concerns over its use, Pfizer says that it is in talks with the Indian government to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

"During this pandemic phase, Pfizer will supply this vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approval," it had said earlier.

Apart from Pfizer, Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech have also applied for emergency use authorisation in India. The two companies are currently conducting phase three clinical trails of their respective COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has laid down its plan for vaccination against COVID-19 in the country. According to the initial plan, only 100 people may be administered with the COVID-19 vaccine in a day at each inoculation site.

The government plans to deliver 60 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots in the next six to eight months and has lined up cold storage facilities with temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius (36 to 48 degrees Fahrenheit).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma