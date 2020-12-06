Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: In its application to the DCGI, Pfizer has sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After getting a nod in the United Kingdom (UK) and Bahrain, Pfizer has sought for an emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India. The pharmaceutical company has applied to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and has asked for permission to import its vaccine for sale and distribution in India.

"The firm has submitted the EUA application in Form CT-18 for grant of permission to import and market Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 in the country," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

The Pfizer, along with German pharmaceutical firm BioNTech, has developed its vaccine against the deadly coronavirus. The company claims that the vaccine offers 95 per cent protection against COVID-19 and is safe for roll-out.

Looking at this, the UK had recently had authorised for its emergency use in the country. Later, Bahrain became the second country to grant an EUA for the two-dose vaccine made by Pfizer. The company has also applied to the US FDA seeking EUA for the vaccine.

However, India has raised concerns over Pfizer's use in the country as an extremely low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius is required for storing the vaccine. The company, however, has said that it is committed to engaging with the government of India and explore opportunities to make its vaccine available for use in the country.

"During this pandemic phase, Pfizer will supply this vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approval," it had said in a statement earlier.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that India will get its first COVID-19 vaccine in 'few weeks' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has noted that the government is already discussing vaccine's price in the country.

Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines are in advanced phases of clinical trials in India. The Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech are conducting the phase-3 clinical trials of their respective COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila has got approval from the DCGI to start the phase-3 clinical trials of its vaccine in India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma