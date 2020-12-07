Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Covishield is being developed by Serum Institute of India and the Oxford. Currently, the phase-three clinical trial of the Covishield are being conducted in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Pfizer, the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' in India. With this, SII has become the first indigenous pharmaceutical firm in India to do so.

In its application, the firm has stated that Covishield is "highly efficacious against symptomatic and most importantly against severe COVID-19 infections".

"In terms of safety, Covishield was well tolerated with respect to solicited adverse events and was not associated with an increased number of SAEs and deaths. A majority of solicited reactions were mild in severity and resolved without any sequelae," the application read, as reported by news agency PTI.

"Therefore, Covishield is safe and well-tolerated and can be used effectively for prevention of COVID-19 in the targeted population. Thus, the benefit to risk ratio strongly supports the widespread use of Covishield," it added.

Currently, Covishield is in its phase-three clinical trial which is being conducted by the SII and co-sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Medical experts suggest that Covishield is logistically feasible for distribution in India as requires a temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius for storage.

On Saturday, Pfizer had become the first pharmaceutical firm to apply for the emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine in India. Pfizer, which is developing its COVID-19 vaccine with German pharmaceutical firm BioNTech, has already got a nod in the United Kingdom (UK) and Bahrain for emergency use.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has affected more than 96 lakh people in India and claimed over 1.40 lakh lives so far. However, the Union Health Ministry has stated that over 91 lakh people have recovered from the infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 94.37 per cent.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma