New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India will begin the inoculation drive against the novel coronavirus from January 16, with priorities set for healthcare staff and frontline workers in the first phase, the Central government announced earlier this week. The government has approved two coronavirus vaccines -- Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, and Oxford-Astrazeneca's Covishield -- for the emergency use authorisation and subsequently conducted two nationwide dry runs to address the readiness to the mass inoculation drive. Ahead of the vaccine rollout, here's a look at how different states across the country have prepared for the same so far.

Delhi

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Sisodia has announced that teachers in state government and municipal corporations schools, who took part actively in coronavirus duties, will be inducted as front line workers in vaccination drive in the national capital. The government has finalised 89 sites for the vaccination. These include 36 government hospitals and 53 private hospitals.

Haryana

Haryana has prepared a microplan for the distribution of Serum Institute of India's-manufacture Covishield to each district. According to a report by Hindustan Times, every district will receive the vaccines from regional stores. For example, Gurugram will act as a regional store for districts like Nuh, Faridibad, and Rewari. Gurugram will complete the vaccination of as many as 36,105 healthcare workers in just three days.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan will vaccinate around 4.5 lakh healthcare workers in the first phase, news agency PTI reported, quoting state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma. The first phase of vaccination will be conducted at 282 sessions sites. "Rajasthan is all prepared for the vaccination programme... 3,689 medical institutions in the government sector and 2,969 medical institutions in the private sector have been identified for the vaccination programme in the first phase and 5,626 vaccination parties have been trained," Sharma said.

West Bengal

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the government is making arrangements to provide free COVID vaccines to all the people in the state. The Chief Minister added that COVID warriors, including police, home guards, civil defence volunteers, correctional home and disaster management employees, will be administered the vaccine on a priority basis.

Bihar

Around 4.62 lakh healthcare professionals in Bihar have registered to CoWIN portal to be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive, the state's Health Department has said. Colour-coded bags will be kept a each vaccination centre for management of biowaste materials that will be generated after vaccination, the department added.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja