New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that nearly 25 to 30 crore people in India will be administered with COVID-19 vaccine by September 2021.

Speaking to a Hindi news channel, the Health Minister said that the country will get its first vaccine against the deadly pathogen in the first quarter of 2021, noting that nearly 30 vaccine candidates are being developed in India.

"Vaccine efficacy and safety are the two most important agenda for government," he was quoted as saying.

Asked about who will get the vaccine first, the Health Minister said that the Centre is preparing a list of frontline workers, police, paramilitary and sanitisation workers who will get a shot of the vaccine first.

He further said that people above the age of 50 and comorbid patients are in the second in line to get administered with COVID-19 vaccines.

In India, four COVID-19 vaccines are in the advanced phase of trails. Out of those, two -- Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- are in phase three trials.

Speaking about Oxford-AstraZeneca, it is jointly being developed by Serum Institute of India and AstraZeneca. The two companies are expected to produce 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the other hand, Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). It is in phase three trial which will involve around 26,000 volunteers across India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will chair a meeting with representatives of all states and union territories (UTs) on Tuesday. In his meeting, the Prime Minister will likely discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in India and about the vaccine distribution strategy in the country.

PM Modi has held several meeting with all states and UTs since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic in March where he has discussed India's response to the crisis.

