Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: So as Union Health Minister says that India will get its first COVID-19 vaccine by end of the year, here’s a look at the status of the coronavirus vaccine in the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The whole world is battling hard against the dreadful coronavirus and is trying to find a cure for the deadly disease that was first reported in China’s Wuhan last year. However, researchers and scientists have failed to develop a vaccine for the highly contagious virus that has affected nearly every country in the world.

As the world races to develop treatments against the coronavirus pandemic, French drugmaker Sanofi and its British peer GSK on Thursday announced that they have begun the clinical trial for a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

In a statement, the two companies announced that the medicine “uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology”, adding that the first result of the vaccine will be out by December 2020.

"The initiation of our clinical study is an important step and brings us closer to a potential vaccine which could help defeat COVID-19," Reuters quoted Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and global head of Sanofi Pasteur, as saying.

Researchers and scientists across the whole world have been battling hard to find a possible treatment for the deadly infection but have failed so far. Amid this Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that India will get its first coronavirus by the end of the year.

“Three COVID vaccine candidates in India are in the clinical trial phases and rest in the pre-clinical trials and by the end of this year we hope to be able to get a vaccine against COVID,” he had said.

Covaxin:

Covaxin, which is India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, is being jointly developed by Bharat BioTech, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). According to Dr E Venkata Rao, principal investigator of the trial at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Covaxin had 'no side effects' in the phase I trial and the ICMR has said that it is in phase 2 (b) and phase 3 trials.

ZycovD:

Like Covaxin, ZycovD -- which is based on viral DNA -- is a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine. ZycovD has been developed Zydus Cadila and is in phase II clinical trials.

"All the subjects in phase I clinical trial were closely monitored in a clinical pharmacological unit for 24 hours post-dosing for safety and for 7 days thereafter and the vaccine was found to be very safe," Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel had said.

Covishield:

Covishield, which is developed by Oxford University, is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, India. Covishield’s advance clinical trial had started earlier. The vaccine has shown promising results in its initial trials and the volunteers did not show any side effects.

