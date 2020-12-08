Currently, the Serum Institute has been making the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine—Covishield--at its Pune plant and stock-piling it before the regulator’s approval.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The Serum Institue Of India (SII) is now all set to sign a deal with the Central government and is likely to fix the price of the vaccine at Rs 250 per dose, according to reports.

Earlier, Chief Executive Office Aadar Poonawalla has said that the vaccine would be priced at Rs 1,000 per dose in India's private market but now the government is making the signing deal at lower prices, reported Business Standard.

A source close to Business Standard said that the talks for signing a supply contract are now in the final stages of discussion and could be done soon.

It is reported that around 60 million doses could be made available by January-February. Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, said in a Twitter message on Monday, “As promised, before the end of 2020, @SerumInstIndia has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, Covishield. This will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Sri @narendramodi ji for their invaluable support.”

It is also reported that SII has over 40 million doses ready, but the demand is huge. The company has to supply 200 million doses of Covishield and Novavax vaccine candidate to Gavi and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation at Rs 250 or $3 per dose for 2021 to distribute in low and medium-income countries.

Currently, the Serum Institute has been making the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine—Covishield--at its Pune plant and stock-piling it before the regulator’s approval. The target was to have 200 million doses ready by January. The serum institute has a supply commitment for 3.2 billion doses over the next two years. Of this, 500 million of AstraZeneca are likely to be for India.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma