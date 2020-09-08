Russia has asked India to consider the manufacturing of its Sputnik V vaccine through the vast network of its pharma companies. The Russians have also asked for conducting the phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major development regarding the coronavirus vaccine, the government on Tuesday said that Russia has formally approached India and sought help in manufacturing their Sputnik V vaccine for the coronavirus.

NITI Aayog member(Health), Dr VK Paul, as quoted by news agency ANI said, that the Russian government has approached the Indian government and has asked for help on two counts.

He said that Russia has asked India to consider the manufacturing of its Sputnik V vaccine through the vast network of Indian pharmaceutical companies. The Russians have also asked for conducting the phase 3 trials of the Sputnik V vaccine in India, he added.

The NITI Aayog member further stated that India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership by the Russians, who have maintained a cordial relationship with India in the past also and the movement on these two offers are significantly considered.

This comes on the day when Russia released the first batch of the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine against COVID-19 into civil circulation for public use. Also, the Russian health authorities will soon start the regional deliveries of the much-awaited Sputnik V vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus caused by SARS-CoV-2.

"The first batch of the 'Gam-COVID-Vac' [Sputnik V] vaccine for the prevention of the new coronavirus infection, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Ministry of Health of Russia, has passed the necessary quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor [medical device regulator] and has been released into civil circulation," the Russian health ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is involved in making the Sputnik V vaccine, on Monday confirmed that the clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for coronavirus will be held this month in several countries including India.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed jointly by RDIF and the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19.

Posted By: Talib Khan