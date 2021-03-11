Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that coronavirus vaccines will now be available in India at less than Rs 200 per dose.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Providing a huge relief, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the price for coronavirus vaccines has been re-negotiated which is "significantly lower" than the present one.

Currently, private health facilities are allowed by the Union Health Ministry to charge Rs 250 per dose of coronavirus vaccine.

In India, the Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' and Serum Institute of India's (SII) 'Covishield' have been approved for restricted emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

'No vaccine shortage in India'

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday once again dismissed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's claim of vaccine shortage and assured that there are sufficient vaccines across the country.

"No vaccine shortage in any state in the country," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Bhushan also informed that more than 2.56 crore people have been administered coronavirus vaccines in India till March 11 while adding that adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) has been reported only 0.020 per cent cases so far.

"Till now, India has done 2.43 crore vaccinations. Acceleration in vaccination has been achieved with the active collaboration of private facilities. 71 per cent of vaccine doses administered in public health facilities and 28.77 per cent contributed by private facilities," he said, as reported by ANI.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma