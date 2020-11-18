US drugmaker Pfizer on Wednesday said that its CODI-19 vaccine candidate was found to be 95 per cent effective in final results from the late-stage trial.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US drugmaker Pfizer on Wednesday said that its CODI-19 vaccine candidate was found to be 95 per cent effective in final results from the late-stage trial. The biotech company said it will apply for an emergency U.S. authorization within days.

The vaccine's efficacy rate, the highest of any candidate in late-stage clinical trials so far, pleased experts who had already said that interim results showing Pfizer's shot was over 90 per cent effective were very encouraging.

Pfizer said there were 170 cases of COVID-19 in its trial of more than 43,000 volunteers and only eight people with the disease had been given the shot rather than a placebo, meaning the vaccine had a 95 per cent efficacy rate. Of the 10 people who developed severe COVID-19, one had received the vaccine.

The final analysis comes just a week after initial results from the trial showed the vaccine was more than 90% effective. Moderna Inc on Monday released preliminary data for its vaccine, showing 94.5% effectiveness.

The better-than-expected results from the two vaccines, both developed with new messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, have raised hopes for an end to a pandemic that has killed more than 1.3 million people and wreaked havoc upon economies and daily life.

For India, the availability of Pfizer vaccine is uncedrtain owing to the logisitical constraints because of its requirement of storage at -70 degree Celsius. On other other hand, Moderna's shot can be stored at normal fridge temperatures, which should make it easier to distribute.

Pfizer said the efficacy of the vaccine developed with German partner BioNTech SE was consistent across different age and ethnic groups, a sign that the immunization could be employed broadly around the world. Efficacy in adults over 65 years, who are at particular risk from the virus, was over 94%.

